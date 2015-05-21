By Sarah McBride
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO May 21 Ignition Partners said it
had raised $200 million for a new fund, two years after a major
restructuring that created a slimmed-down version of the
15-year-old firm.
The new fund, which Ignition said was oversubscribed, shows
how much a few good investment successes can do to restore
luster to a venture firm. In this case Ignition benefited from
some good bets on enterprise-software firms.
Among them was Splunk, in Ignition's portfolio since 2007,
which raised $229.5 million in an initial public offering
shortly after Ignition announced its restructuring. Cloudera, an
Ignition investment since 2011, was valued last year north of $4
billion.
The firm plans to stick to early-stage investments in the $5
million range, said managing partner Nick Sturiale in an
interview.
Increasingly, venture funds are diverging to extremes. The
$1 billion plus funds that make investments at all stages of a
start-up's life lie at one end of the spectrum. At the other end
lie niche funds of perhaps $250 million or less that specialize
in earlier stages.
Sturiale believes investing at the niche end will help the
firm do well even in the event of a correction in private
markets, which are assigning outsized valuations for a growing
number of later-stage start-ups. Those with valuations of $1
billion or more are dubbed "unicorns."
"There's going to be some pretty high-profile corrections in
that group," he said, adding that he is advising his portfolio
companies to build up revenue as quickly as possible, but
without relying overly on marketing dollars.
"Don't buy revenue," he said, arguing it leads to less
committed customers. "That's the ethos of the last three
bubbles, buying revenue and buying crappy customers."
Ignition's new fund, $40 million bigger than the last fund
it raised in 2013, comes amid a booming climate for raising
venture cash.
Last month, giant IVP said it raised a $1.4 billion venture
fund, while NEA raised a $2.8 billion fund. On the other end of
the spectrum, Aspect Ventures, which specializes in companies
that harness smartphone technology, said last week it raised an
inaugural $150 million fund. (here)
Ignition Partners was founded in 2000 by former Microsoft
and McCaw Cellular Communications executives. In 2007,
just before the global economic crisis, it raised a $400 million
venture fund along with a $275 million growth-equity fund.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Bernard Orr)