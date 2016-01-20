SAN FRANCISCO Jan 20 Silicon Valley firm Norwest Venture Partners, one of the country's oldest venture capital outfits, has closed a $1.2 billion fund to invest in startups and growing tech companies.

It is the third $1.2 billion fund that Norwest has raised since 2009, and comes just as the investing community cools on tech startups, many of which became too richly valued when investors rushed into deals of record proportions.

Norwest partners say they are undeterred by the market correction, and the valuation declines befalling tech companies are necessary to return to a more judicious pace of investing.

"It's a healthy correction," said Matthew Howard, Norwest managing partner. "It's a wake-up call."

The public market rout this month, Howard added, will also compel private tech investors to behave more rationally.

"Some of these companies are losing so much money, you just scratch your head," about how they got funded, said Promod Haque, senior managing partner.

Norwest partners say they will use the fund to make early-stage startup and growth equity investments. They are especially interested in health care-related IT, ecommerce, online education and cybersecurity.

The firm has invested in more than 575 companies since inception, 130 of which are active today.

The firm's previous fund, raised less than two years ago, had some notable successes. They include Lending Club Corp., an online lending startup and early Norwest investment that raised $1 billion in its December 2014 initial public offering. Norwest also financed satellite imaging company Skybox Imaging, which sold to Google in 2014 for $500 million, a milestone for the emerging space startup industry.

Not all Norwest investments panned out so well. Software maker Apigee Corp took a 26 percent haircut on its valuation at its IPO last April. And Threadflip, an online consignment shop that raised more than $21 million from investors including Norwest, shut down earlier this month.

Norwest managing partner Jeff Crowe attributed Threadflip's shutdown to too much competition in a market that turned out to be not as big as startups and investors had thought.

So far this year, Norwest has invested in security firm Shape Security and Indian food delivery startup Swiggy. The firm has offices in India and Israel, which account for about 20 percent of investments.

Norwest's fund is one of the larger ones, but venture capital firms across the country are busy raising cash. U.S.-based firms raised $5 billion in the fourth quarter and $28 billion for all of 2015, according to the National Venture Capital Association. (Reporting by Heather Somerville; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)