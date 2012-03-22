SAN FRANCISCO, March 21 Online contract-work
company oDesk has raised $15 million in venture funding led by
T. Rowe Price, illustrating the continuing faith investors place
in using technology to eliminate the middleman.
oDesk, based in Redwood City, Calif., allows businesses to
hire any of its contractors directly online, rather than through
an outsourcing company that selects its own stable of workers.
The 1.6 million contractors at oDesk do work such as
accounting, legal projects and web development remotely, a
burgeoning business Chief Executive Gary Swart described as
"ework". The category should be worth $1 billion this year, he
said.
"We want to invest in companies that can be much, much
larger" compared with today, said T. Rowe Price Investment
Manager Henry Ellenbogen. "We think this company has a group of
executives that can scale."
oDesk's clients can track the work done through automated
screenshots, ensuring that the contractors are working the hours
they bill.
The company has about 300,000 clients who work with 1.6
million contractors around the world. The contractors get paid
by oDesk, which charges the business that hires them 10 percent
of the contractors' pay as a fee.
Existing investors Benchmark Capital, Globespan Capital
Partners and Sigma Partners also participated in the round,
oDesk's fourth.
T. Rowe Price is one of a handful of mutual-fund companies
that invests in early-stage private companies. It also holds
stakes in social network Facebook, which has filed for an
initial public offering, microblogging service Twitter, and
several others.
Allowing more end-user control over selection has created
big online businesses in areas ranging from travel to real
estate, with companies ranging from Orbitz to Zillow tapping
into the trend.
Startups continue to jump into the area, such as Airbnb,
which allows residents to rent out their homes and apartments
for short-term stays, and TaskRabbit, which connects people who
need various jobs done with freelancers.
Separately, Gregory Stanger, formerly chief financial
officer at travel company Expedia and textbook-rental service
Chegg, is joining oDesk as CFO. Start-ups typically hire CFOs as
they contemplate an initial public offering. Swart declined to
comment on any future IPO.