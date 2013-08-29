SAN FRANCISCO Aug 29 Pure Storage, a flash
storage company, said it had raised $150 million, putting the
company on track for a possible initial public offering and
driving the spread of flash storage over traditional disk-based
storage.
The Mountain View, California-based company, which competes
with industry heavyweight EMC Corp., said in a statement
it would use the cash to expand in Europe and Asia, and boost
research and development.
T. Rowe Price, Tiger Global Management and other public
investors led the round, which valued Pure Storage at more than
$1 billion, the company said. Existing investors Greylock
Partners, Index Ventures, Redpoint Ventures, Samsung Ventures
and Sutter Hill Ventures participated.
PureStorage has raised a total of $245 million, including
the latest amount, since its founding in 2009.
Flash storage is a sector that is increasingly in demand.
Earlier this week, flash-storage business Violin Memory said it
was filing for a $173 million initial public offering. Nimble
storage, which makes storage devices that combine hard disks and
flash drives, is also planning an IPO.