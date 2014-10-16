By Sarah McBride
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 16 Boston-based Battery
Ventures said it hired software executive Russell Fleischer as a
partner for its private-equity business amid a buyout
environment that offers rich returns but hard-to-find deals.
Fleischer will focus on finding deals in the
enterprise-software sector, where Battery has developed
expertise. It has backed companies such as Marketo, Splunk and
HighJump, which he ran until its acquisition by Accellos earlier
this year.
Known primarily as a venture capital firm, investing at the
earliest stages of a company's development, Battery Ventures
deploys about 20 percent of its funds to private equity, which
companies generally tap later.
The firm focuses on mid-market buyouts rather than the
outsized deals many people associate with private equity. It
makes the investments from the same funds as its venture
investments.
While some venture-capital firms run separate growth-equity
funds, investing in buyouts from the same cash pool as venture
investments is fairly rare in the business. Battery is currently
investing from a $900 million fund it raised early last year.
Private-equity investments have slowed recently as rising
prices make it hard to find good deals. Private equity firms
have $1.2 trillion in their coffers, a record, according to
consultancy Preqin.
Separately, a pair of venture-capital veterans, Rob Theis
and Terry Garnett, are raising their own fund for buyouts
focusing on technology, according to a spokesman. News of the
fund was first reported by Fortune.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride. Editing by Andre Grenon)