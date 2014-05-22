By Sarah McBride
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO May 22 A cloud software boom has
nudged startups into unlikely realms such as dairy farms, yoga
studios and back-of-the-building loading docks, leading venture
capitalists to hope for stratospheric returns.
Venture capitalists poured more than $11 billion into
software last year, more than into any other sector and about
double the amount in 2010, according to the National Venture
Capital Association. The number of deals in which venture firms
have backed software startups has risen by about half in the
same time, to 1,570 last year.
Not everyone shares their enthusiasm. Wall Street investors
are voting with their wallets when it comes to the hottest
sector, known as "software as a service" or SaaS.
Internet-delivered, subscription-based software has slumped this
year, with big companies like Workday Inc and
Salesforce.com Inc each shedding around 9 percent of
their market value.
Venture capitalists say that decline has dragged down the
valuations of private companies. A few months ago, VCs counted
on companies trading at 10 times forward revenue when they went
public, instead of five times today.
While those numbers might have some observers muttering
about bubbles, venture capitalists defend their bets, saying
that software is just starting its advance into all kinds of
unexpected and lucrative places.
"People are getting it more than they used to," said Jason
Pressman of Shasta Ventures, which uses mobile devices to make
formerly deskbound software reachable from anywhere, could
supercharge the adoption of business software.
Such ventures increasingly must target a smaller slice of
business given that the easy broad terrain of human-resources
management, bookkeeping, and the like have already been taken.
"I see a lot of startups going after super niche
categories," said Chuck Ganapathi, a former Salesforce executive
and founder of Tactile, which synchronizes data from calendars,
social media, and other programs.
Few SaaS start-ups will become the Microsofts and Oracles of
tomorrow, but venture capitalists said that does not faze them.
The also-rans will get bought up by big established software
companies scrambling to adapt to a cloud-based market.
MISMATCHED
And a lucky few SaaS businesses will make it all the way to
a public-market debut, as Workday did two years ago.
"The top 20 percent become real companies," Scott Weiss of
venture firm Andreessen Horowitz said in an interview.
Others, he wrote in a blog post last year, will be sold, but
the big businesses that buy them will not always know how to
handle their start-up acquisitions.
"They will smother these (start-up) companies with too much
negative attention, mismatched sales forces, and misunderstood
business models," Weiss predicted.
From his perspective, that just creates a double investment
opportunity, as the bigger companies' bungling paves the way for
entrepreneurs to revive and try again the SaaS idea that
withered once a bigger company bought it.
SaaS allows companies to easily try programs without
technology infrastructure upheaval or tedious staff training.
Dropping a SaaS program is no big deal if it does not work out.
The flexibility accounts for why many industries are beginning
to embrace the model and bring it mainstream.
At Irvine, California-based loading-dock servicing company
McKinley Equipment, technicians ditched three-part carbon-paper
work orders for iPads and ServiceMax software. ServiceMax, which
earlier this year raised $71 million in new funding, directs the
technicians to malfunctioning loading docks, helps locate the
bug, and streamlines the ordering of replacement parts.
"In the old days, when a technician needed something, he
would draw a picture, 'I need this part, it's the thingamajig
that connects the blah,'" recalled McKinley Chief Financial
Officer Kevin Rusin, pointing to delays or wrong parts being
delivered. Now, ServiceMax and greater use of photos help
identify the right gear for order that day, contributing to
double digit revenue growth at McKinley.
Other niche players include Dairy.com, which allows farmers
to track their milk; and MindBody.com, which allows yoga studios
to manage class schedules and customers. Yesware's software
analyzes interactions with emails, telling salespeople who has
opened and forwarded around their messages so they know where to
focus their follow-up efforts.
Even though SaaS seemingly encroaches everywhere, many
venture capitalists remain reluctant to invest, perhaps because
they think of software in the traditional non-mobile,
non-accessible way, said Battery Ventures' Roger Lee.
"Most people's framework for investing is in the rear-view
mirror," said Lee, who blogs frequently about software. "What
you need to do is completely change your frame of reference."
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Christian Plumb, Edwin
Chan and Richard Chang)