UPDATE 1-China's HNA to tap M&A brake after $50 bln deal splurge
* Over 50 pct of revenue, 30 pct of assets outside China (Adds deals in the 25th paragraph)
Sept 17 Payments company Square said it closed on its fourth major funding round, an investment of more than $200 million.
Investors include Citi Ventures, Rizvi Traverse Management, and coffee retailer Starbucks Corp. The coffee chain's investment was announced last month.
The company is valued at about $3.25 billion, a source familiar with the matter has said. At the time of the company's last funding round in June 2011, it was worth around $1 billion.
Square, led by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey and founded just three years ago, has won kudos for helping small businesses take credit-card payments easily and cheaply. Detractors say the company is overvalued and has too many competitors.
Other Square backers include Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global Management, and Visa Inc .
* Over 50 pct of revenue, 30 pct of assets outside China (Adds deals in the 25th paragraph)
BEIJING, June 5 After two years of aggressive deal-making - from buying stakes in Deutsche Bank and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc to taking over electronics distributor Ingram Micro - Chinese conglomerate HNA Group intends to slow the pace, or at least the size, of its acquisitions overseas.