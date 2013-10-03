By Sarah McBride
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 2 Over a sushi lunch on
Monday in downtown Boulder, Colorado, venture capitalists at
early-stage investment fund Foundry Group decided to act on an
initiative that aims to admit more than the usual foundations
and university endowments to the VC clubhouse.
Last week, a change in federal regulations allowed
AngelList, a site that has connected startups with potential
investors since 2010, to let its companies and their backers
publicly solicit funding. AngelList took the
wraps off a program that Foundry and many others have embraced:
syndicates that comprise large groups of individual investors.
In just a few days the site has already become the talk of
the VC community and attracted the likes of Yahoo Chief
Executive Marissa Mayer and LinkedIn co-founder Reid
Hoffman. Some say syndicates bring the potential to transform
venture capital by raising the profile of individuals at the
expense of established venture firms.
"Invest in syndicates led by proven angels," AngelList wrote
on its home page, over photos of well-known Silicon Valley
entrepreneurs and investors.
The syndicates allow one angel - typically an affluent
person who provides capital for a startup - to lead a group of
accredited investors to back companies that list themselves on
the site as looking for cash. Accredited investors are those
with net worth, not including their homes, of $1 million or
more. No money changes hands until a startup is selected for
funding.
While AngelList already allowed syndicates, they did not
draw much attention until the site could trumpet them starting
Sept. 23. A mini gold rush followed, as investors scrambled to
start their own and get them featured on the site.
Today, almost 300 syndicates are on AngelList, including
those created by Mayer, Hoffman and Twitter co-founders Biz
Stone and Evan Williams. Digg co-founder Kevin Rose has already
raised commitments of $1.4 million for his, with social-network
Path founder Dave Morin second at $963,000.
To some extent the site is merely formalizing what many
angel investors already do - find a company they like, invest,
and persuade their friends to invest too. The difference is that
with AngelList, the lead investor can take a portion of any
profits the other investors make on the deal, typically 10
percent to 20 percent. AngelList takes 5 percent of the profits.
The commotion has caught the eyes of mainstream venture
capitalists. Some are wondering if angel investors can take on
the roles that should match the outsized cash they are bringing
to startups, roles traditionally filled by the professionals.
"They will have to step up before anyone else does," wrote
Fred Wilson, an early backer of Twitter and a partner at Union
Square Ventures, in a blog post on Sunday. "They will have to
negotiate price and terms. They will have to sit on boards. They
will have to help get the next round done. Essentially they will
have to work."
Over time, he says, the talented angel syndicators will
emerge.
"Some will turn out to be great at this," he wrote. "Many
won't."
Others say they are excited about the developments, which
could bring more clout to angels. Mark Suster, a partner at
Upfront Ventures, wrote that syndicates would help venture by
streamlining and having one angel take the lead on a deal,
instead of having dozens on equal footing.
"It will complement our industry," he wrote in a blog post
published Sunday. "New competitive dynamics are good."
Some, such as Foundry Group, are embracing it
whole-heartedly.
Foundry aspires to make 50 investments through its $2.5
million syndicate in companies on AngelList by the end of 2014,
according to a blog post by partner Brad Feld. It will invest
$50,000 in each startup, and will supplement that with funds
from what it hopes will be a $500,000 syndicate. The funds
Foundry invests will come directly out of its Foundry Group
fund, Feld said.
"We recognize the landscape for early-stage investing is
constantly evolving," he wrote. "The best way to really
understand it is to participate."
One journalist took that adage to heart. On Tuesday,
Valleywag's Sam Biddle went onto the AngelList site and signed
up as an accredited investor despite, as he wrote in his blog
post, not meeting the criteria.
"All I did was sign into AngelList with my Twitter account
and make up a fake startup name to show that I have some
previous experience in this hot field," he wrote Tuesday in a
blog post titled, "It was scary easy for me to fake being a
venture capitalist."
He signed up to join Morin's syndicate and created one of
his own, attracting several backers. But AngelList caught up to
him and took his syndicate down hours after he created it.
"No money changed hands, no harm was done," said Naval
Ravikant, founder of AngelList, in an email. "If anyone had
actually tried to send him money or if he had tried to collect
any, then he would have gone through much more thorough vetting
processes."
"Ah well, it was a good run," Biddle posted on Twitter.