SAN FRANCISCO Feb 18 Battery Ventures has
promoted Chelsea Stoner to general partner, the firm announced
on Tuesday, making her a rare senior female partner in the ranks
of venture capital.
The promotion comes as venture-capital firms draw criticism
for lacking women in top ranks and for promoting clubby, old-boy
atmospheres. A recent study in Fortune showed that just 4.2
percent of senior venture professionals are female, compared
with 4.6 percent of female chief executive officers among the
Fortune 500.
Firms that lack women among their most senior investing
partners include Andreessen Horowitz, Benchmark and Sequoia
Capital. Accel Partners' highest-ranking female investment
professional, Theresia Gouw, said earlier this month she was
leaving to co-found Aspect Ventures with Jennifer Fonstad, a
former managing director at Draper Fisher Jurvetson.
Stoner, who specializes in software and healthcare
technology, has invested in companies such as insurance-software
business Guidewire Software Inc, which went public at
$13 a share two years ago and is now trading at around $50.
She serves on the boards of sales-tax software business
Avalara, home-healthcare company Brightree, medical-laboratory
company Data Innovations, and financial-software company
Intacct, whose $45 million funding round she led for Battery.
She joined Battery in 2006.