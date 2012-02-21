By Sarah McBride
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 21 Josh Buckley, chief
executive of an online gaming start-up, is looking forward to
next month's Game Developers Conference in San Francisco,
particularly for the parties and the accompanying schmoozing
with industry A-listers.
There's one problem: Buckley, who will turn 20 this week on
Feb. 22, may be turned away from many of the parties because he
is not old enough to drink. His fake ID was recently
confiscated, and the two new ones he ordered from a company in
China have not yet arrived.
Such are the dilemmas facing the ever-younger entrepreneurs
that Silicon Valley investors are backing these days. While
little data on the phenomenon exists, venture capitalists say
they are funding more chief executives under age 21 than ever
before.
"At a certain point, they can't get much younger or we're
going to be invested in preschool," quipped Marc Andreessen,
whose venture-capital firm Andreessen Horowitz is one of several
that backs Buckley's company, MinoMonsters.
Andreessen and other venture capitalists say the
entrepreneurs they fund at 18 or 19 typically have been prepping
for years -- learning computer code, taking on ambitious
freelance projects and educating themselves on the Internet.
Some are self-consciously molding themselves in the image of
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, 27, who created computer games
as a child and was taking a graduate-level computer course by
his early teens.
Internet businesses that target consumers make a sweet spot
for the baby-faced, because online companies often require
relatively little capital. A semiconductor start-up might
require $10 milion to $20 million in the early stages, noted Joe
Kraus of Google Ventures, and that would be tough even for the
most talented youngster.
"If I'm going to write that big a check, I'm going to invest
in people who've done it before," he said. "But if you look at
it as, 'Hey, I'm going to raise $500,000,' there's a lot of ways
to raise that."
Kraus helped back Airy Labs, an educational social-gaming
company run by 20-year-old Andrew Hsu that raised $1.5 million.
Hsu is now learning the same hard lessons as many of his elders:
the company recently laid off staff and is looking to rent out
some of its office space in Palo Alto, California. Hsu said the
company is taking a different direction and focusing on a line
of new products in math, language arts and science.
Kraus said his biggest hiccups with young entrepreneurs are
the business references they don't understand because they are
too young to be aware of them .
Andreessen says more than one young entrepreneur
has asked him: "What did Netscape do again?" Andreessen
co-founded Netscape, which developed the first commercial Web
browser and helped launch the Internet era, shortly after
graduating from college in 1993.
"I was 9 years old" during the first Internet boom, says
Brian Wong, 20, who runs reward-network Kiip. He has had his
fill of stories about companies that tanked amid the dot-com
bust of 2000. The first time he heard the name Webvan, a
legendary dot-com failure, "I had to look it up," he recalled.
Wong has raised more than $4 million from Hummer Winblad
Venture Partners and others.
He believes his age helps him and other youthful
entrepreneurs. "You're expected to be limitless," he said. "Kind
of destructive."
While the freewheeling ways of youth may be a positive for
venture capitalists, they are less appreciated by landlords. Tim
Chae, the 20-year-old chief executive and co-founder of
social-media marketing company PostRocket, said his age and lack
of credit created problems when he moved to San Francisco last
year and needed an apartment. Finally, his father had to drive
the 88 miles from Sacramento to co-sign a lease.
Chae, a Babson College dropout, now lives in nearby Mountain
View and attends 500 Startups, a crash course for young
companies run by a venture firm of the same name. He has raised
a small amount of capital and hopes the upcoming Facebook IPO
will help investors look more kindly on young entrepreneurs.
"Thank God for Zuckerberg," he says.
Zuckerberg, who left Harvard after two years, is helping
recast the notion of dropping out of college. Peter Thiel, an
early investor in Facebook and a co-founder of PayPal, is
encouraging others to try that path through two-year fellowships
for students who take a break from school, move to San Francisco
and pursue their entrepreneurial aspirations.
That's what 17-year-old Laura Deming did when she won a
fellowship based on her goal of finding and funding anti-aging
technologies and left the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Because she is not yet 18, she finds herself faxing documents
such as non-disclosure agreements to her dad back in Boston to
co-sign.
Other young entrepreneurs have trouble negotiating the
highways and byways of Silicon Valley quite literally. Sahil
Lavingia, 19, recalls a day last summer when he had several
meetings scheduled on Sand Hill Road -- home to many of the
nation's leading venture-capital firms -- and no car to get
there. The journey of just a few miles took hours by the time
Lavingia rode a local train a couple of stops, caught a bus to
Stanford University and then hopped a shuttle bus to the
Stanford Linear Accelerator Center, which is on Sand Hill Road.
Another time, dreading the combination of a hot day and a
sweaty walk around Palo Alto, he pulled on a pair of shorts,
even though he was heading to a meeting with blue-chip VC Accel
Partners. The outfit -- casual even by laid-back Silicon Valley
standards -- didn't stop Accel from investing. Lavingia, an
alumnus of hot online bulletin-board company Pinterest, raised
$1.1 million for his payments start-up, Gumroad.
Buckley also ran into problems getting himself to Sand Hill
Road. One night he stayed up until 3 a.m. and slept too late to
get to a scheduled meeting with a venture-capital firm. "It
didn't go down too well," he said, adding that his profuse
apologies and requests to reschedule were met with a curt "no
thank you."
Not to worry. Buckley, who had already sold a company while
in high school for a sum he says was in the low six figures,
raised more than $1 million from Andreessen Horowitz and others.
At the time of the missed meeting, he was attending Y
Combinator, a three-month program for start-ups. In a nod to the
boy wizard of book and movie fame, Y Combinator co-founder Paul
Graham has called Buckley "the Harry Potter of startups," but
said he was not the youngest to win admission to the program.
That honor goes to John Collison, now co-founder of payment
company Stripe, who was admitted at age 16, but did not go
through the program, Graham says. Instead, he and his
then-19-year-old brother merged their company with another,
Auctomatic, and sold it to a Canadian company for $5 million in
cash and stock.
Most of the young entrepreneurs say their interest lies in
building rather than selling their companies. Buckley had to say
as much in response to inquiries he said received recently from
Facebook about a possible sale. His determination not to sell
stems from advice he received from a successful executive he met
last year at Y Combinator: Mark Zuckerberg.