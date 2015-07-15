SAN FRANCISCO, July 15 Venture-backed lender
ZestFinance is raising its standards: its latest product targets
subprime borrowers.
As one of the earlier entrants in the growing group of
businesses offering loans to consumers with dings on their
financial records, ZestFinance has spent years helping consumers
with terrible, or no, credit. Now, it is branching out to
consumers with merely bad credit, the group known as "near
prime."
With its new loan service, Basix, ZestFinance is catering to
customers whose credit score might range from 600 to 680, just
below the level that typically allows them to qualify for bank
loans.
"Our motivation was middle America, where a small problem, a
health issue or bad divorce, could push a perfectly hard-working
person out of the core banking system," ZestFinance chief
executive Douglas Merrill told Reuters by email.
The three-year loans of $3,000 to $5,000 carry fixed rates
of interest ranging from 26 percent to 36 percent. While the
rates are far greater than a traditional loan, the alternative
for many of those taking them are payday lenders, whose interest
rates can run 400 percent or more.
ZestFinance's existing business makes loans, or licenses
software to those who want to make them, to much riskier
customers, those whose credit scores run below 500.
It crunches through myriad data points, rather than
traditional credit scores, to figure out which people in that
cohort can repay the loan.
Merrill, formerly chief technology officer of Google,
fine tunes the algorithms as growing numbers of
customers provide more insight into characteristics that lend
themselves to creditworthiness, such as how long potential
customers have kept the same mobile phone number.
Los Angeles-based ZestFinance joins many other companies
catering to near-prime customers, including Fort Worth,
Texas-based Elevate Credit and San Francisco-based LendUp.
ZestFinance's backers include Lightspeed Venture Partners,
Matrix Partners, and PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)