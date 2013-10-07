SAN FRANCISCO Oct 7 U.S. venture capital firms
raised $4.1 billion last quarter, down almost 18 percent from
the same period in 2012, according to data from the National
Venture Capital Association and Thomson Reuters released on
Monday.
The dollar amount was down from the almost $5 billion raised
in the third quarter of 2012, when venture-backed investments in
technology startups soared.
"The gradually improving IPO market, along with better
quality exits on the M&A side, are signaling to limited partners
that venture funds can still yield attractive returns," said
John Taylor, the association's head of research.
"Smaller fund sizes are not surprising as venture
capitalists are looking to invest in less capital-intensive
sectors and are focused on deploying capital more efficiently."
The bulk of the cash was raised by a handful of venture
firms amassing outsized funds. Greylock raised $1 billion,
becoming the first U.S. venture capital fund to cross that
threshold this year for a single fund. Sequoia Capital raised
$552.9 million for its U.S. Venture Fund XIV, plus $391.4
million for Sequoia Capital China and $227 million for Sequoia
Capital Israel V.
Venture-capital fundraising for the first nine months of the
year totaled $11.6 billion, well off the $16.2 billion amassed
at the same point in 2012.