By Sarah McBride
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 15 As consumer Internet
shares plummet, venture capital firms find themselves fending
off increasingly uneasy investors who are urging them to cash
out after millions -- and in some cases, billions -- of dollars
evaporate from holdings.
Rapid declines in once-hot names ranging from Facebook
and Groupon to Pandora and Zynga
are putting some strain on VCs' relationships with their own
investors, who do not often pick up the phone and weigh in with
their opinions. Now, the calls they do get tend to focus on that
group of high-profile companies, investors and VCs say.
On Tuesday, many again got walloped. Daily-deals site
Groupon lost a quarter of its value after posting dismal
results, bringing its total loss in market value since November
to more than 70 percent, or $9 billion. Social network Facebook
shed 6 percent and is now about half its value at debut.
At a company's initial public offering and then again about
six months afterward, venture backers are free to sell or
distribute shares to their own investors, known as limited
partners. But many hold on for months or sometimes years,
leaving millions on the table when compared to the companies'
rich prices at IPO.
"We don't pay you to hold on to a public stock," said Chris
Douvos, managing director of fund-of-funds service Venture
Investment Associates and a former manager at Princeton
University's endowment.
The situation reminds him and others of the 2000 bursting of
the dotcom bubble, when limited partners' paper profits in
companies that were long on buzz and short on business models
dissipated at a rapid clip -- memories that could encourage
limited partners to do some lobbying.
For endowments that spend based on the value of their
portfolios, "you've spent paper profits, which have now
disappeared," Douvos said. Still, the impact is usually just a
fraction of a percent of the endowment.
Venture capital funds invest in stages over many years, so
it's difficult to estimate changes in the value of their
holdings. Many likely made big profits on the dotcoms given the
low prices they invested in initially, but the recent selloffs
are compressing those returns.
As of Tuesday's close, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers has
seen its investment in gaming-company Zynga dwindle by $450
million since its IPO.
Accel Partners, which won acclaim for being among the first
to back Facebook, has nonetheless lost more than $2 billion on
paper in three months.
Greylock Partners still holds 9.6 million shares in
music-service Pandora; NEA holds 87.5 million shares in Groupon;
Kleiner retains all its 65.2 million shares in Zynga; and Accel
owns 152.3 million Facebook shares, filings show.
Greylock, NEA and Kleiner declined to comment on specific
holdings. Accel didn't respond to a request for comment.
A DELICATE SITUATION
The situation underscores the delicate relationship between
venture capitalists and the investors or limited partners they
rely on. While the latter put in the hundreds of millions of
dollars that make the funds possible, venture capitalists make
the calls on what to buy, which companies to nurture, and when
to exit.
Now, with many high-profile consumer Internet companies well
off their debut levels, many venture funds are holding stock
worth as much as two-thirds less than at the IPO.
On Friday, some of Facebook's backers will be able to sell
stock for the first time since its rocky May IPO. But many
others are stuck at least until November, the six-month lockup's
expiration. At current levels, investor holdings are worth
little more than half what they were at the IPO.
That's in part why many are fielding phone calls from their
own investors who are ruing what they see as a missed
opportunity. "Hey, was hoping to see a few more of those
Facebook shares!" one major backer of the company said a typical
call might go.
A handful of firms, such as Kleiner and Sequoia, typically
do not sell shares at an IPO. Others might sell around 10 to 20
percent of their holdings. After the lockup period, firms
typically make distributions periodically, either by giving
shares back to investors or selling stock and doling out cash.
With many top funds turning away investors, some venture
capitalists believe investors are lucky simply to be included
and should not butt in with their opinions on when to
distribute. But some limited partners see it differently: they
handed over millions, and the venture capitalists should take
their calls.
"They're not looking for our input," said Mike Kelly,
managing director of the investment committee at Hamilton Lane,
a fund advisory firm that invests on behalf of clients in
various venture-capital funds. "But if you have a good
relationship with them, they'll listen."
He and many other limited partners typically push for exits
as soon as possible after the IPO, in part because of the fee
structure at venture-capital funds.
Venture funds typically take a 2 percent management fee
based on the total fund size, plus 20 percent or more off of
gains. That's in contrast to the few percentage points limited
partners might pay to firms that manage public-company
investments.
Strategies on how long to keep the shares post-IPO vary
widely from firm to firm.
Those who like to hold longer-term say that is a selling
point that wins them access to the best-performing private
companies, which often attract swarms of would-be backers.
"We have a long track record of holding and even buying more
shares in our companies post-IPO," said Glenn Solomon, a partner
at GGV Capital, which hasn't sold any of its shares in Pandora.
"Growth stage CEOs know this, and it's often one of the
reasons they choose to work with GGV."
Sticking to their guns can also work in their favor. Take
professional-networking company LinkedIn, which listed
at $45 in May 2011. Venture backers Bessemer Venture Partners,
Greylock and Sequoia Capital sold no shares at the IPO, leaving
them better positioned to reap further gains as the stock
appreciated. LinkedIn is now trading north of $100.
Many firms like to sell or divest over time. Walden Capital
has been distributing Pandora shares back to investors at a
steady clip of around 1 to 3 million shares roughly every couple
of months since January.
"We've pursued a very thoughtful, careful, slow approach of
divestification to avoid any shocks to the stock," said Larry
Marcus. "We're a very strong, long-term believer in the
business."
Of course, like most venture investors in social-media
stocks, he and his investors made a tidy profit, despite stock
drops. Walden's average cost for Pandora was under $1 per share,
Marcus said. The stock, which debuted last year at $16, is
trading in the $9 range.
Still, even if the investment in the company overall
represents a big gain for the venture firm, losses post-IPO can
detract a tad from the acclaim.
Accel's remaining shares in Facebook are worth roughly $3.1
billion now, compared to $5.79 billion at IPO. NEA's stake in
Groupon is worth $481.9 million, versus $1.75 billion at IPO.
And Kleiner's Zynga stake is worth $195.6 million, from $651.6
million at IPO.