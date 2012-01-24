TEL AVIV Jan 24 Israeli high-tech firms will raise less money this year as domestic venture capitalists continue to cut back on investments, after a bumper year in 2011 was boosted by foreign investors.

The Israel Venture Capital (IVC) Research Center said on Tuesday high-tech companies raised $2.14 billion in venture capital in 2011, up 70 percent and the highest amount in 11 years, but funding is expected to fall in 2012.

Firms raised $569 million in the fourth quarter, 65 percent higher than a year earlier and up 9 percent from the third quarter, IVC, in cooperation with the Israeli office of consultancy KPMG, said in a report.

"2011 numbers were impressive, but our forecast for 2012 is not as optimistic," said Koby Simana, chief executive of the IVC Research Center.

As local venture capital funds have found it increasingly difficult to raise new capital, foreign investors have been boosting their investments, which more than doubled in the past year, he said.

"However, with Israeli VCs continuing to downsize their investments and with the world economy still very much unsettled, foreign investors can no longer be counted on to fill in the gap. We believe annual investment can fall to as low as $1.5 billion if there is no dramatic recovery in the next few months," Simana said.

The share of capital raised from Israeli VCs fell to 25 percent in 2011, the lowest level in the last decade.

Israeli technology companies are key drivers of the economy, helping to spur growth of 4.8 percent in 2011.

In 2011 the Internet sector attracted the largest share of funds at 23 percent, followed by communications companies at 20 percent and software at 19 percent.

"Mobile solutions and applications are the primary factor behind the significant increase in communication company investments in the past two years," said Ofer Sela, a partner in KPMG's technology group in Israel. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)