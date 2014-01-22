TEL AVIV Jan 22 Israeli private high-tech firms
are expected to raise about the same amount of capital in 2014
as in 2013, which was a very strong year as foreign investors
increased their activity.
The Israel Venture Capital (IVC) Research Center said on
Wednesday high-tech companies raised $2.3 billion in 2013 from
local and foreign investors, the highest amount in a decade and
up 22 percent from 2012. The life sciences sector attracted the
largest share of investments at $522 million, followed by the
software sector.
Firms raised $751 million in the fourth quarter, the highest
quarterly amount since 2000, IVC, in cooperation with the
Israeli office of consultancy KPMG, said in a report. This was
up 14 percent from the third quarter and up 52 percent from the
fourth quarter of 2012.
"We expect levels to remain stable in 2014 in light of
anticipated VC fund raising," said Ofer Sela, a partner in
KPMG's technology group. "Most of the increase in investments
has come from foreign investors, which, in addition to their
traditional late-stage focus, have begun dedicating substantial
capital to a wide cross-section of Israeli investments."
He said Israeli institutional investors accounted for a very
small share of venture capital investments in 2013.
"Therefore, the Israeli economy will not enjoy the returns
and tax payments flowing from these investments," he said.
Israeli VC fund investments totalled $546 million in 2013,
slightly above 2012 levels and accounting for only 24 percent of
total capital invested - an all-time low.
Sela said the growth in the software sector reflects the
data and cyber security segment, which reached peak investment
levels, as well as cloud infrastructure and big data.
Koby Simana, chief executive of IVC, said capital raised in
2013 reached such high levels in part due to the increasing
number of advanced round investments.
"This reinforces our observation that entrepreneurs and
investors are aiming to build larger companies and reach higher
valuations than in the past, before considering exit options,"
he said.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)