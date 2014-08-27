Sensex ends lower; posts biggest weekly gain in six
Indian shares ended lower on Friday, retreating from record highs hit this week as investors booked profits ahead of a long weekend, but indexes still posted their biggest weekly gain in six.
Reuters Market Eye - Venus Remedies Ltd (VENR.NS) shares surge as much as 14.9 percent.
Venus will collaborate with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA.TA) to develop an anti-cancer drug, it said in a statement on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1tBRHtj)
The company did not provide financial details of the deal.
(Reporting by Dipika Lalwani)
MUMBAI Federal Bank , a mid-sized private sector lender, is targeting a net interest margin of 3.25 percent in the fiscal year that began in April by focusing on growing its books, improving loan recovery and deposit portfolio, its chief executive officer said.