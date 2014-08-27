Reuters Market Eye - Venus Remedies Ltd (VENR.NS) shares surge as much as 14.9 percent.

Venus will collaborate with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA.TA) to develop an anti-cancer drug, it said in a statement on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1tBRHtj)

The company did not provide financial details of the deal.

(Reporting by Dipika Lalwani)