Sept 18 Beijing Venustech Inc

* Says signs MOU to acquire 51 percent stake in Hangzhou-based information tech firm for 178.5 million yuan (29.07 million US dollar)

* Says shares to resume trading on Sept 19

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1BPrOJe; bit.ly/1yihawz

(1 US dollar = 6.1400 Chinese yuan)