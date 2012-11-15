WASHINGTON Nov 15 Highstar Capital will be
permitted to move forward with its planned $1.9 billion
acquisition of the U.S. unit of Veolia Environment VE SA
if they meet certain conditions, the U.S. Justice
Department said on Thursday.
The parties must divest commercial waste collection assets
in northern New Jersey, central Georgia and the Macon, Georgia,
area in order to overcome antitrust concerns, the department
said in a news release.
As originally proposed, the deal would have reduced
competition in commercial waste collection or disposal services
in those areas, the department said.
The department filed both an antitrust lawsuit and a
proposed settlement in federal court in Washington, D.C.
A Veolia spokeswoman had no comment. Highstar Capital did
not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Infrastructure fund Highstar Capital has planned to make the
purchase through its waste management arm, Star Atlantic Waste
Holdings LP.