PARIS Feb 11 French water and waste group Veolia is interested in buying Areva's U.S. nuclear radiation measurement unit Canberra, Le Monde reported on Wednesday.

Canberra could become part of Asteralis, Veolia's nuclear dismantling unit set up in 2012, the paper said.

In 2012, private equity firm Astorg Partners stopped talks with Areva about buying Canberra. Sources at the time told Reuters that Astorg's offer had valued Connecticut-based Canberra at 310 to 350 million euros.

Veolia and Areva were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq, editing by Louise Heavens)