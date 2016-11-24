PARIS Nov 24 French water and waste group
Veolia said it has suspended two managers in its French
water unit and launched an internal audit following a media
report about a possible conflict of interest in a customer
payments scheme.
French investigative website Mediapart reported on Thursday
that two Veolia managers had become shareholders of
Luxembourg-based company Olky Payment Service Provider shortly
after awarding it, at the end of 2014, a contract to manage all
Veolia's French water customer bills.
A Veolia spokesman confirmed that Olky Payment has a
contract with the company, but only to manage unpaid customer
bills. He said the company had begun an internal audit and that
the two managers had been suspended pending the outcome of the
investigation.
Veolia shares were up 0.1 percent in midday trade, roughly
in line with the broader market.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Susan Fenton)