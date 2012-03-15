PARIS, March 15 Veolia Environnement began reshaping its much-criticised board on Thursday with the departure of two of its members, widely seen as supporters of the French utility's ex-boss Henri Proglio, and the naming of three new directors.

The shift in the board could be the start of a wider change after Proglio, now head of French power utility EDF, failed to unseat Veolia's Chief Executive and Chairman Antoine Frerot, who won majority backing from the board some weeks ago.

The French waste, water, energy and transport group has made a U-turn, trying to cut debt by significantly slimming down its business that expanded through an acquisition spree under Proglio.

Veolia in a statement thanked Spanish businesswoman Esther Koplowitz and Jean-François Dehecq, ex-head of French drugmaker Sanofi, for their service after they joined the board in 2010 and 2006 respectively. Their mandates expire at Veolia's annual shareholders' meeting on May 16.

Both are seen as supporters of Proglio and, according to Les Echos newspaper on Wednesday, were among four board members to have abstained from a vote that kept Frerot in the seat at a meeting ahead of the release of Veolia's 2011 earnings in early March.

The other members who abstained were Proglio and Georges Ralli, Les Echos said in its unsourced report.

Ralli, who joined the board in 2006 and is chairman of bank Maison Lazard, will now represent French insurer Groupama, which owns a 5.5 percent stake in Veolia.

Proglio, unhappy with plans to overhaul the company he created and helped build up over 40 years, had tried to line up a successor, but his plans blew up in his face when French media got hold of the story.

Proglio may have lost two of his supporters, but many analysts believe Frerot's days are numbered and are calling for a wider overhaul at the board.

The board appointed the head of French car parts maker Valeo Jacques Aschenbroich and two women, Maryse Aulagnon, who is chairwoman and CEO of real estate group Affine, and Nathalie Rachou, a founding partner of portfolio management company Topiary Finance. (Editing by David Holmes)