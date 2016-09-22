PARIS, Sept 22 French state-owned bank Caisse
des Depots (CDC) said on Thursday it was selling 22.5 million
shares in French water and waste group Veolia, about 4
percent of Veolia's share capital, through a placing with
institutional investors.
It said the final terms and the results of the placing, led
by Citigroup and Morgan Stanley, will be determined at the end
of the bookbuilding process.
Following this transaction, CDC will hold 4.62 percent of
Veolia's share capital and 8.36 percent of the voting rights.
CDC said it intends to remain a key shareholder of Veolia
and will remain for the time being on the board of directors of
Veolia.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Greg Mahlich)