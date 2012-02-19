PARIS Feb 19 French state-owned power company EDF's Chief Executive Henri Proglio is seeking to oust Antoine Frerot as head of water group Veolia Environnement, Les Echos reported on Sunday.

Proglio, who is also a Veolia director, is proposing that the board remove the company's CEO at a Feb. 29 meeting, the financial daily reported on its website.

Veolia had no comment on the report, a company spokeswoman said when contacted by Reuters.

According to the newspaper, which identified no sources, several potential successors have already been identified, including French former environment minister Jean-Louis Borloo and Daniel Bouton, Societe Generale's ex-CEO.

Veolia's shares have tumbled 61 percent over the past 12 months amid a series of profit warnings.

