PARIS, March 13 Veolia's top three
shareholders representing more than 20 percent of its stock
abstained from the vote to re-elect Chief Executive Antoine
Frerot in February, officials from two of the three told Reuters
on Thursday.
The government's CDC holding fund, with 8.85 percent, the
Dassault family holding company with 5.99 percent, and
institutional investor Groupama with 5.20 percent all decided
not to back Frerot in the Feb. 25 vote which returned him to
power, top officials from Dassault and the CDC said.
Groupama had no immediate comment.
