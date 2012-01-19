LONDON Jan 19 Veolia Environnement appointed Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan to run the sale of its UK-based Water business as part of its plan to shed 5 billion euros ($6.4 billion) of assets by 2013, persons familiar with the process told Reuters on Thursday.

The French waste, water, transport and energy group, which issued two profit warnings last year, unveiled a large asset sale programme in December to reduce debt and exit up to 70 countries.

Veolia's UK water operations include Veolia Water Central, Veolia Water East and Veolia Water Southeast and would be worth about 1 billion pounds ($1.54 billion), one of the persons said.

Infrastructure funds including Goldman Sachs Infrastructure, Australia's Infrastructure Capital Group, Borealis, Canadian Pension Plan (CPP) as well as Japanese traders Mitsui and Marubeni and private equity firm Blackstone could be among the bidders, the persons said.

Veolia is hoping to close a deal this year, ideally before its first-half results in August, as it urgently needs to prove to investors that it is taking action to cut its towering debt pile.

Investors have dumped Veolia shares this year, causing them to lose more than half their value.

The shares were the worst performer on France's blue chip CAC index last year, declining 61 percent. At 1224 GMT they were trading down 1.9 percent at 7.98 euros.

Veolia was not available for immediate comment. Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan declined to comment.