FRANKFURT/LONDON, July 24 Veolia Transdev has
begun auctioning its eastern European bus services to make the
French transport group more attractive to potential buyers as
its co-owner Veolia Environnement seeks to exit the
company altogether, two people familiar with the process told
Reuters.
Veolia Transdev has mandated Dutch bank ING to look
for possible buyers for city bus concessions in countries
including the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Serbia, Croatia
and Slovenia, the sources said.
Tentative bids for the business are due on Thursday, one of
the people said, while the other source said the operations are
expected to be sold at an enterprise value of about 220 million
euros ($267 million).
Veolia Transdev is owned in equal parts by utility Veolia
Environnement and French state-owned bank Caisse des Depots et
Consignations (CDC) which is also Veolia Environnement's main
shareholder. According to media reports, CDC is unhappy with
Veolia Environnement's plans to quit the transport venture that
was created in March 2011.
Veolia Environnement declined to comment, while Veolia
Transdev and CDC were not immediately available for comment.
Veolia Environnement aims sell assets worth 5 billion euros
in 2012 and 2013 to pay down debt and make the group leaner as
Chief Executive Antoine Frerot unwinds much of an expansion
spree under the company's founder and former CEO Henri Proglio,
who now heads state-controlled utility EDF.
In late June, Veolia Environnement sold a majority stake in
its regulated UK water business for 1.24 billion pounds ($1.9
billion), followed a few weeks later by the divestment of its
U.S. waste management arm for $1.9 billion.
Separately, Veolia Environnement has put its 50 percent
stake in Veolia Transdev up for sale. However, this divestment
is dragging on, and could be delayed until next year, a person
familiar with the situation said.
A source familiar with the bus business sale said the
divestment was necessary to spruce up the sale of Veolia
Transdev.
He added that co-owner CDC has vetoed a bid by Natixis'
infrastructure fund Cube as too low and disagreed with
the fund's plans to sell Veolia Transdev's international
operations.
Veolia Transdev's revenues from operating urban bus, rail
and boat services in countries like the United States, Chile,
Germany and the Netherlands, totalled 7.8 billion euros in 2011.
Transdev's eastern European passenger transport operations
comprise mainly of urban bus operations as well as some
intercity buses and school buses.
"The main clients are local authorities, so the business is
quite stable," one of the people close to the sales process
said.
Germany's state-owned rail operator Deutsche Bahn,
which has been keen to expand its footprint in other European
countries, is expected to bid, the sources close to the sales
process said.
Privately held German waste and transport group Rethmann, as
well as Abellio - a unit of Netherlands Railways - may also
express interest, they said, adding the same may be the case for
Keolis, majority-owned by French rail operator SNCF -
and for Italian railway operator Trenitalia.
However, a source close to the situation at Trenitalia said:
"Trenitalia is mulling things but is more oriented towards a
'no' at this stage."
Deutsche Bahn, Trenitalia, Abellio and Rethmann declined to
comment, while Keolis was unavailable for comment.