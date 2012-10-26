PARIS Oct 26 French power company EDF is suing waste and water group Veolia Environnement for the right to increase its stake in their Dalkia energy services joint venture to 50 percent, the companies said on Friday.

Veolia, formerly run by EDF's Chief Executive Henri Proglio, was in talks last year over boosting the state power company's stake in the joint venture to 50 percent, but insisted that it wanted to retain control.

EDF has said it wants to raise its 34 percent stake to be on an equal footing with its partner in Dalkia, which posted sales of 8.3 billion euros ($10.8 billion) last year. It said that several attempts to agree parity with Veolia had failed.

Veolia, which owns 66 percent of the business, said in a statement that it planned to "strongly oppose" EDF's demand, claiming that EDF had lost its right to boost its ownership in 2005.

"EDF filed a lawsuit against Veolia Environnement in the Commercial Court of Paris to obtain the right to own 50 percent of the group Dalkia," Veolia said. "The company ... intends to strongly oppose EDF's demand, which it views as without merit."

EDF said in a statement that the contracts behind the joint venture were based on equal control and envisaged EDF's stake rising to 50 percent.

Dalkia provides services for heating and cooling networks in facilities like offices, schools and factories and expects to benefit from urban expansion and industrial developments.

Veolia was not immediately reachable for further comment. An EDF spokeswoman was not able to make any further comment.

EDF is headed by Veolia's former boss, Henri Proglio, and owns a 3.9 percent stake in Veolia.

