PARIS, July 8 Workers at France-Corsica ferry
operator SNCM must end their strike and let the troubled company
undergo a restructuring to secure its future, Prime Minister
Manuel Valls said on Tuesday.
Loss-making SNCM, whose unions have been on strike since
June 24, risks bankruptcy and needs to be placed under court
protection, Valls told TV station TF1 in an interview.
"This situation cannot go on and there needs to be a
court-ordered restructuring, because this company is sinking,
and in fact the days of strike that accumulate are only putting
it more into trouble," Valls said.
The comments were even harsher than those of France's
transport minister, who first said last week that SNCM needed
court protection to shield itself from a European Commission
order to repay 440 million euros ($600.2 million) in state aid.
Unions oppose the court restructuring option because they
fear it will lead to job losses and less favourable labour
terms. The government has already instructed a mediator to
facilitate negotiations between the unions and management.
"The company is in danger of death," Valls warned, saying
it could still survive if its workers were ready to negotiate
and to take up certain challenges, notably concerning routes to
and from North Africa. He did not elaborate.
Owned 66 percent by Transdev - a public transport joint
venture between water and waste group Veolia Environnement
and state-bank CDC - the ferry operator has racked up
cumulative losses of 250 million euros over the past decade
despite subsidies it receives from French authorities.
Some legal experts say a Chapter 11-style restructuring
would allow a new owner to buy some of SNCM's ships and continue
some of its current routes under a new legal structure and with
part of the company's staff.
SNCM's restructuring is crucial for Veolia as the current
stalemate blocks a plan to sell most of its stake in Transdev -
a tram, train and bus operator with turnover of 7 billion euros
and 90,000 staff in more than 20 countries - to CDC.
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
