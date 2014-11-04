PARIS/MARSEILLE Nov 4 France-Corsica ferry
operator SNCM has suspended payments to creditors and will file
for court protection on Tuesday, the firm said in a statement
late on Monday.
Majority-owned by public transport firm Transdev, which is
owned by water firm Veolia and French state bank CDC,
SNCM said its management would now focus on finding a buyer for
the firm.
The firm's unions, who have fought against court protection
for months, said they had no immediate plans to go on strike.
"There will certainly be other actions and reactions, but at
the moment we are not thinking about striking," CFE-CGC union
leader Maurice Perrin said.
The court protection procedure will effectively mean the end
of loss-making SNCM, which is unable to repay 440 million euros
($550 million) of illegal state aid, as ordered by the European
Union competition authorities.
(1 US dollar = 0.7995 euro)
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq in Paris and Jean-Francois
Rosnoblet in Marseille; editing by David Clarke)