PARIS/MARSEILLE Nov 4 France-Corsica ferry operator SNCM has suspended payments to creditors and will file for court protection on Tuesday, the firm said in a statement late on Monday.

Majority-owned by public transport firm Transdev, which is owned by water firm Veolia and French state bank CDC, SNCM said its management would now focus on finding a buyer for the firm.

The firm's unions, who have fought against court protection for months, said they had no immediate plans to go on strike.

"There will certainly be other actions and reactions, but at the moment we are not thinking about striking," CFE-CGC union leader Maurice Perrin said.

The court protection procedure will effectively mean the end of loss-making SNCM, which is unable to repay 440 million euros ($550 million) of illegal state aid, as ordered by the European Union competition authorities. (1 US dollar = 0.7995 euro) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq in Paris and Jean-Francois Rosnoblet in Marseille; editing by David Clarke)