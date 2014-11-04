(Corrects to insert dropped word "not" in paragraph 16 to make
* Baja Ferries says still interested in SNCM
* Court could take months to organise a sale
* Veolia eager to unwind Transdev JV with CDC
By Geert De Clercq
PARIS/MARSEILLE, Nov 4 France-Corsica ferry
operator SNCM has suspended payments to creditors and filed for
court protection on Tuesday, the first step in the search for a
buyer that could take months.
SNCM shareholder Transdev, a transport firm owned by
Veolia and French state bank CDC, has tried to sell
SNCM for years, but a European Union order last year for SNCM to
repay 440 million euros worth of state aid made the ferry
operator virtually bankrupt and unsellable.
Putting SNCM under court protection will shield it from the
aid claims and allow the court to look for a candidate to take
over some of its assets and staff.
It will also allow Veolia and CDC to unwind their Transdev
50-50 joint venture, as water, waste and energy specialist
Veolia wants to get out of the non-core transport business by
selling part of its stake to CDC.
In 2012, CDC had agreed to boost its Transdev stake to 60
percent, on condition Veolia keep or sell SNCM, but the EU state
aid repayment claims in 2013 made a sale impossible under its
current legal structure, as bidders want no exposure to it.
Bidders may want to buy some of SNCM's ships and hire some
of its 1,900 staff, but will not acquire the company itself.
"Several potential candidates have expressed their
interest," SNCM spokesman Gregoire Biasini said, adding that
there were more than two interested bidders.
Ferry operator Baja Ferries, which in May talked to Transdev
about buying its 66 percent SNCM stake, is still in the running.
"We are still interested in buying SNCM's activities," said
Daniel Berrebi, chief executive of the Unishipping group, of
which Baja Ferries is part. He added that Baja is interested in
SNCM's France-Corsica as well as its France-Maghreb lines.
Baja operates in Mexico, Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic.
Sources say Compagnie meridionale de navigation (CMN), part
of cold-transport group STEF is also eyeing SNCM. The
company was not available for comment.
SNCM and CMN both receive subsidies to insure regular
connections with Corsica, but while CMN is profitable, former
monopoly operator SNCM has racked up cumulative losses of 250
million euros in the past decade.
The head of Corsica's regional authority, Paul Giacobbi,
said at the weekend that Corsica would be willing to transfer
SNCM's subsidies to a new operator of the France-Corsica line.
Under a 10-year contract signed last year, SNCM will receive
57.5 million euros worth of subsidies until 2024.
But privately owned low-cost ferry operator Corsica Ferries,
which has captured some 70 percent of the France-Corsica traffic
over the past decade, is disputing that contract in court,
arguing it was awarded without a proper competitive procedure.
Corsica Ferries will not bid for SNCM, a spokesman said.
The Marseille court is expected to take two weeks to decide
on how to proceed. It could decide on a bankruptcy, but that is
seen as unlikely. A court-led search for a bidder for SNCM's
activities could take two to five months, experts say.
That timing is difficult for, Veolia, which in the past two
years has deconsolidated Transdev, anticipating a sale to CDC.
Transdev is an international train, tram and bus operator
with 2013 revenue of 6.6 billion euros and staff of 86,000, and
with it, Veolia looks a lot less like the environment services
specialist it wants to be.
Insiders say accounting rules offer some flexibility as to
how long Veolia can present Transdev as a temporary asset, but
if there is no realistic perspective on a sale, it could be
forced to reconsolidate.
"Given the pace at which French courts operate, Transdev
will finish 2014 with SNCM in its books," a source close to the
companies said.
Veolia CEO Antoine Frerot said in August he is still keen to
sell Veolia's entire 50 percent Transdev stake to CDC, but CDC
has made no comment about new talks.
CDC was not available, Veolia declined comment.
