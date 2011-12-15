PARIS Dec 15 Veolia Environnement has begun sounding out interest for its stake in its joint-venture transport unit Veolia Transdev, a French newspaper reported, as the French utility seeks to trim its business and focus on water, waste and energy.

Le Figaro, citing unidentified sources, said in its Thursday edition that Veolia had appointed bank Messier Maris to see which possible buyers could emerge for all or part of Veolia's 50 percent stake in the company. The other half is also held by French state bank Caisse des Depots (CDC).

At Veolia no one was immediately available to comment.

Indicative offers could come after Dec. 22 but bidder interest remains unclear. Veolia Transdev could post an operating loss of 60 million to 80 million euros ($103.61 million) this year, the newspaper said.

Veolia Transport, with 80,756 employees, runs buses, trains and ferries across 27 countries and includes Veolia Transdev, which was created in March. In 2010, Veolia Transport made revenues of 5.7 billion euros, while turnover at Transdev -- owned by CDC -- was 2.5 billion euros.

Any interested buyer would have to lead the company alongside CDC, which has already said it intended to remain a shareholder in Veolia Transdev. According to Veolia Chief Executive and Chairman Antoine Frerot, it could even be a buyer.

CDC Chief Executive Augustin de Romanet told Le Figaro in an interview that all options were open.

"We could stay at 50 percent or increase our stake," he said, adding that "the ideal" buyer would be a financial investor. "Veolia Transdev does not need a new operator."

Initially the Veolia and CDC had wanted to float Veolia Transdev shares but economic volatility and the group's disappointing performance meant those plans were shelved.

Veolia Transdev and Trenitalia recently created rail company Thello, serving the Paris-Milan-Venice route. ($1 = 0.7721 euros) (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by Christian Plumb)