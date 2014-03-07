PARIS, March 7 Loss-making France-Corsica ferry
operator SNCM, which is partly owned by French water and waste
group Veolia Environnement, plans to order four new
ships, an SNCM spokesman said on Friday.
The spokesman said the board had approved deals for four new
ferries, two of them firm orders and two of them purchase
options, to renew the fleet as part of a restructuring plan for
the firm.
He did not provide details on the vote or explain how the
ferry operator plans to finance the purchases, with each ship
estimated to cost 150 million to 170 million euros.
Last year, the European Commission ordered France to recover
440 million euros ($610 million) in state aid from the long
struggling ferry operator, which has threatened the survival of
a business the government is eager to rescue.
France has appealed the order.
Veolia, the company's main private shareholder, has said it
will not put new money into SNCM and will not be held liable for
repaying the subsidies.
SNCM is 66 percent-owned by Transdev, a public transport
joint venture between Veolia Environnement and
state-backed bank Caisse des Depots (CDC), while the state owns
25 percent and its employees 9 percent.
A Transdev spokeswoman refused to say how Transdev's members
on the SNCM board had voted. Veolia declined comment.
A source familiar with the situation said that for the board
to approve the acquisition, the representatives of the state,
the staff and the CDC would all have had to vote in favour.
At a Feb. 25 SNCM board meeting, in which government
representatives abstained as they waited for additional
information, Transdev had opposed the ordering of the four
ships.
"Transdev and Veolia will not support any further financing
of SNCM, because the restructuring plan is not viewed as
credible," Veolia said in a statement last week.
Veolia added that it was ready to divest its 66 percent
stake in SNCM for a symbolic price and abandon its claims on
SNCM in order to facilitate its recovery.
($1 = 0.7214 euros)
