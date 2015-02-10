PARIS Feb 10 French water and waste utility
Veoila is on track to meet its target of reducing costs by 750
million euros ($849 million) in 2015, Chief Executive Antoine
Frerot told reporters on Tuesday.
Frerot also said the company's debt, at 8 billion euros, was
sustainable over the medium term.
The head of the world's number one environmental services
company was making the company's annual presentation of its
outlook along with a series of technological innovations in
waste recycling and energy recuperation.
