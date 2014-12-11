* Transdev plans some 40 new coach routes in France
* Government targets 5 mln bus passengers/year, from 110,000
* Deregulation to open intra-regional private bus operators
PARIS, Dec 11 Transdev, a joint venture between
utility Veolia and state bank CDC, plans to open some
40 new bus lines in France when the government deregulates bus
travel next year.
Transdev plans to link France's secondary cities to each
other to fill what it sees as a gap in the market. The SNCF
train operator's hub-and-spoke model focuses on connecting
cities to Paris.
On Wednesday, Industry Minister Emmanuel Macron presented a
deregulation bill that includes opening France's bus market to
private operators. The new law, which needs to go through
parliament and the senate, is expected to come into force early
next year.
"As soon as the law allows it, we will launch a French
network that will connect some 40 destinations," Transdev
director Laurence Broseta told BFM Business radio on Thursday.
Bus travel in France is a near-total public monopoly of
authorities like the state, regional authorities and cities.
Since 2011, bus operators have been allowed to offer French
bus routes as part of international routes, but with limits on
the number of passengers who only travel within France and on
revenue generated from inside the country. Intra-regional bus
provision is not allowed.
Partly because of the lack of inter-city buses in France,
long-haul car-sharing ventures like BlaBlaCar have grown
quickly.
With these rules relaxed, Transdev will develop its
international lines, and introduce new routes such as
Lyon-Bordeaux or Rennes-Strasbourg.
Transdev, which had 2013 turnover of 6.6 billion euros, owns
and operates the French, Belgian, Dutch and Czech operations of
Eurolines, a network of coach companies that includes Britain's
National Express and Deutsche Touring.
The government expects that within a year, 5 million
travellers will use buses annually for intercity travel, up from
just 110,000 in 2013. Bus travel represents 0.0005 percent of
French long-distance trips.
In Britain, where the bus market was opened up in 1985,
coach travel accounts for 30 million passengers per year and
four percent of all long-distance travel, the French ministry
said.
In Germany, where the sector was deregulated in 2013, the
number of bus operator licences has tripled and the number of
passengers rose 180 percent to 8.3 million people in 2013.
The French government expects the bus market deregulation
will boost purchasing power by 800 million euros per year and
create 10,000 jobs.
(Reporting by Gregory Blachier and Geert De Clercq; Editing by
Andrew Callus)