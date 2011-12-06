* To shed 5 bln euros in assets in next 2 years
* To cut net costs by 120 mln eur in 2013
* To cut net debt to below 12 bln euros by 2013
* Confirms operating income to decline in 2011
By Caroline Jacobs and James Regan
PARIS, Dec 6 Veolia Environnement
, pressured by a slumping share price and two straight
profit warnings, aims to sell its transport business as part of
a plan to shed 5 billion euros ($6.73 billion) of assets in the
next two years.
The world's biggest listed water group also plans to slash
its dividend by 42 percent and aims to cut expenses by 120
million euros in 2013 as part of a bid to boost operating income
and reduce debt.
Tuesday's announcements came at a much-anticipated investor
day after Veolia unveiled only part of its strategy change in
August -- including plans to exit about half of the 70 countries
where it has businesses.
Investors, who have dumped Veolia shares this year, causing
them to lose more than half their value, reacted cautiously to
the plan. The stock gave up earlier gains of as much as 4.5
precent and by 1440 GMT they fell 0.3 percent, in line with
France's main CAC-40 index.
"They've come out with an extremely aggressive
objective which is not going to be easy to realise in this
economic context," UBS analyst Per Lekander said. "It is the
right thing to do though but they are not out of the woods yet."
"Earnings estimates need to come down, particularly for
2013," the analyst added.
Beyond 2013, France's Veolia forecasts annual underlying
revenue growth of more than 3 percent and adjusted operating
cash flow growth of more than 5 percent as it will focus on
water, the environmental or waste business and energy.
Chairman and Chief Executive Antoine Frerot, who succeeded
Henri Proglio about two years ago as CEO and about a year later
as chairman, declined to comment on Veolia's outlook for 2012
and 2013 due to uncertainty over the timing of the asset sales.
'FEASIBLE' PLAN
Alongside Veolia's transport activities, which made revenues
of 5.8 billion euros in 2010, Veolia also seeks to sell its UK
regulated water activities, with sales of 317 million euros, and
its U.S. solid waste business, with 614 million euros in sales.
Acknowledging the company's plan was "ambitious" amid
Europe's economic turmoil, Frerot said he was confident in being
able to carry it out.
"This plan is feasible, it's realistic and we will do it,"
he said at a news conference. "It is the first time that the
company will attack the way it works, its culture more
specifically."
The asset sales would help reduce Veolia's debt to below 12
billion euros by the end of 2013 from 15 billion at the end of
September. After a profit warning last month -- Veolia's second
since the end of July -- Fitch cut its credit outlook on Veolia
to negative but kept its A- rating.
Veolia said in August it would dramatically shrink its
operations in an effort to return to growth, reversing a
previous costly expansion strategy under Proglio, who now heads
French power utility EDF.
Veolia Transport, with 80,756 employees, runs buses, trains
and ferries across 27 countries and includes Veolia Transdev, a
joint venture created in March with state bank Caisse des Depots
(CDC) which comprises all of the unit's French activities.
Frerot did not give a timeline for plans to sell
its stake in Veolia Transdev but said that CDC could be
interested in buying Veolia's 50 percent share and that
financial and industrial investors could also be potential
buyers.
CDC said in a statement issued on Tuesday
following Veolia's comments that it intended to remain a
shareholder in the unit.
Veolia said it was in talks to reshuffle its Dalkia energy
services joint venture with EDF to boost the state-controlled
power group's stake to 50 percent from 34 percent, thereby
lessening its own stake.
Nevertheless, Veolia would keep operational control of
Dalkia, Frerot said, adding that the partnership could benefit
from EDF's international presence.
Veolia confirmed its forecast given last month that
full-year adjusted operating income at constant exchange rates
excluding Veolia Transdev would decline by a similar amount to
the 12.9 percent drop in the first nine months of the year.
Veolia said it aimed to return to a dividend payout in line
with the company's historic average after 2013.