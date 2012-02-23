PARIS Feb 23 Veolia boss Antoine Frerot, who is reported this week to be facing a boardroom coup backed by French President Nicolas Sarkozy, sought to reassure managers he would see through a restructuring of the waste and water group, a company spokeswoman said.

Frerot used a Wednesday meeting to call for support in the face of an attempt to remove him by predecessor and Veolia board member Henri Proglio, according to a posting on micro-blogging site Twitter from a Le Monde journalist.

Frerot pledged in a letter to staff that he would focus on restructuring the company, which is reeling from two profit warnings, dismissing media reports his predecessor was trying to oust him as a "destabilisation attempt".

French newspapers reported earlier this week that Proglio, who is also chief executive of state-controlled utility EDF , had proposed the board remove Frerot at a meeting scheduled for Feb. 29.

The spokeswoman said on Thursday: "Antoine Frerot brought together the managers of Veolia France to talk about the situation created at the start of the week, to reassure them and to confirm the strategy they are responsible for implementing."

Frerot has pledged to undo an acquisition frenzy under Proglio that left the group heavily indebted by selling its transport unit and exiting about half the 70 countries where it operates as he looks to sell assets worth 5 billion euros ($6.6 billion).

The row surrounding the reported plans to oust the CEO extended as far as President Sarkozy, who on Monday dismissed reports he was backing former environment minister Jean-Louis Borloo as replacement Veolia CEO as "absurd".

French newspaper Liberation had said Proglio raised the issue of Frerot's ouster with Sarkozy during a flight on Feb. 14.

Shares in Veolia were 0.9 percent lower at 9.007 euros by 1353 GMT, underperforming a 0.2 percent firmer French blue-chip CAC 40 index.

($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting by Benjamin Mallet and Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier)