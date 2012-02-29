* Short statement "renews confidence in CEO"

* Frerot staying on as expected, but seen as temporary

* March board meeting seen as next hurdle for CEO

* Shares up 3 pct (Adds analyst comments, background, updates shares)

By Caroline Jacobs

PARIS, Feb 29 Veolia Environnement's embattled boss Antoine Frerot got the backing of his board on Wednesday to stay on as chairman and chief executive of the French utility, at least for the time being.

Press reports last week said Veolia's founder Henri Proglio and his friend French President Nicolas Sarkozy had discussed replacing Frerot with politician Jean-Louis Borloo.

The reports provoked an outcry and threatened to become an issue in Sarkozy's re-election campaign, leading analysts to suspect that any coup attempt would be put off.

However, they fear boardroom instability could slow down the waste, water, transport and energy group's plans to slim down and reduce its debt pile.

Veolia said on Wednesday it "renews its confidence in the CEO" and also "reaffirms the relevance of the strategic plan adopted in December 2011," which backed the restructuring.

"It was expected but it certainly lifts the cloud in the short-term," said a London-based analyst who declined to be identified. "It would have been suicidal to get rid of Frerot now."

The board meeting came ahead of Veolia's 2011 earnings on Thursday and amid speculation Frerot will only keep his job until after French presidential elections in May.

The press reports said Proglio was angry with Frerot for seeking to unwind an expansion drive he spearheaded.

Frerot has also antagonised Veolia's largest shareholder, state bank Caisse des Depots (CDC), by trying to exit their transport joint venture Veolia Transdev.

Frerot was once the right-hand man of Proglio, now head of state-controlled utility EDF.

"Everyone knows there's a personal split between the two. There's some element of Proglio putting the kids in charge and then coming back to tell them off for not doing things properly," the London-based analyst said.

The next key meeting will be on March 15 when Veolia's board will discuss the renewal of four mandates and, analysts say, that of Finance Director Pierre-Francois Riolacci. Frerot's future could be discussed then as well.

Veolia plans to sell its transport division, its British regulated water activities and U.S. sold waste business and quit half of the 77 countries in which it operates as part of a plan to sell assets worth 5 billion euros ($6.7 billion) and cut debt to below 12 billion euros by the end of 2013.

Veolia shares were up 3.1 percent at 9.28 euros by 1455 GMT, beating a 1.3 percent rise in Europe's utilities index. ($1 = 0.7450 euros) (Editing by Christian Plumb and Mark Potter)