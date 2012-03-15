* Board meeting on mandates ahead of AGM in May

* Board appoints 3 new directors, renews one mandate

* Board widely seen as incompetent and should step down

By Caroline Jacobs and Benjamin Mallet

PARIS, March 15 French utility Veolia Environnement needs to renew its board of directors to restore credibility damaged by a failed board coup that came on top of a restructuring and profit warnings.

Many investors deem the board unfit, with ex-boss and Veolia founder Henri Proglio still seen as calling the shots after he lead the attempt to oust Chairman and Chief Executive Antoine Frerot three months after he unveiled debt-cutting.

How the board can be overhauled amid an ongoing power struggle is unclear but a cautious start may have been made on Thursday when Veolia named three new members, including the head of car parts maker Valeo Jacques Aschenbroich, and renewed one mandate ahead of its annual general meeting.

A board change along with clear results of Veolia's restructuring are a prerequisite for investors like Khiem Le, portfolio manager of the AWF Framlington Global Environment fund at AXA Investment Managers, to return to Veolia's stock.

"It would be important to win back confidence. Even if they restructured I would not want Proglio to step back in again and try to destabilise the company," Le said, calling the board a "rubber stamp machine".

"I would wait a year, a year and a half to see how the restructuring goes, to see them execute on it," he said. Le sold his undisclosed Veolia holding in September. The stock hit its low at 7.8 euros on Dec. 20 and has recovered to 12 euros.

A POWERFUL MAN

Analysts have given Frerot, 53, limited time to lead Veolia's transformation into a leaner, more efficiently managed group with lower debt and secure profitability after the group swung to a net loss of 490 million euros in 2011.

Frerot, who was Proglio's No.2 for many years, became CEO at the end of 2009 as Proglio took the helm at state-controlled power group EDF. He became chairman at the end of 2010 after Proglio had to give up his dual role as chairman of Veolia and EDF.

Sources say Proglio cannot and will not let go of Veolia for which he worked for 40 years and which has history dating back to 1853. Proglio, 62 and whose mandate expires in 2013, disagrees with Frerot's plans to exit about half of the 70 countries where Veolia is present and quit transport.

"This is a sick company," said OFG analyst Frederic Genevrier, specialised in board matters. "This board hasn't done much since 2008 to deal with the new economic reality of the crisis. Investors wonder: can this same team make a structural change? Generally they don't believe in it."

"It's hard to see whom Frerot could rely on to influence the course of events, to carry his project," said Genevrier. "This is a board that is largely installed by M. Proglio, they are very close to him and he is a very powerful man."

Proglio's plan to head-hunt politician Jean-Louis Borloo with government support led to such an outcry that it threatened to become part of the French election campaign.

The affair has quietened down, for now, but for a French parliament advisor specialising in governance, Veolia is exemplary of how intertwined French politics and businesses are.

"French corporate culture is infested with politics," the advisor said, declining to be identified. "There's a constant tie between the CAC-40 companies and politics, they are buddies. It's a system that paralyses, one cannot speak out freely and it blocks new talents from developing."

HONORARY TITLES

The independence, competency and age of Veolia's board are being called into question. Four members have been on the board since 2003, six since 2006, eight members are older than sixty and several are directly or indirectly involved in Veolia.

Analysts also wonder about the role of EDF and French state-owned bank CDC at the board, as they are not only shareholders but have direct business interests.

EDF and Veolia and are partners in energy group Dalkia, whose ownership they are trying to rejig. Meanwhile, CDC displeased with Veolia's plans to sell its 50 percent stake in their transport joint venture Veolia Transdev.

BNP Paribas Badouin Prot is an independent member, but Veolia has ties with the French bank. Paul-Louis Girardot, 78, is independent but has been Veolia Water's supervisory board chairman since 2001 and has strong historical ties with the group.

"This is not a board, its members have almost honorary titles," said one Paris-based analyst. "Proglio and friends were not successful and should be replaced. I'm sure that is what Frerot is trying to achieve. But if he will succeed ...".

Under Proglio Veolia grew into a water, waste, energy and transport group with 317,034 staff in more than 70 countries. In comparison, U.S. giant General Electric has staff of some 300,000 and is present in more than 100 countries.

But Veolia's market value is 6.2 billion euros ($8.13 billion) and GE's is $210 billion. Veolia sales were 30 billion euros last year against GE's $147 billion.

The group has become too big and murky with thousands of subsidiaries, analysts say, so Veolia had a hard time figuring out the effects of the economic crisis on its business and needed four months to finally present a U-turn in strategy.

"One wonders what this board is about," said Veronique Colas, analyst at Alphavalue, wondering "why it took two years for a board ... with no less than 5 bankers/insurers, CAC-40 or ex-CAC-40 bosses ... to spot the mess left by Proglio."

"The proper thing to do would be for it to resign," she concluded in her research note.