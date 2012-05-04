* New buyer interested in Veolia Transdev

* Gets indicative offers for UK, U.S. divestments

* Q1 adj operating income down 12.2 pct at 543.5 mln eur

* Revenue rises 4.6 pct to 7.8 bln eur

* Shares top French gainers

PARIS, May 4 Veolia Environnement is making progress in its plans to sell assets as part of an overhaul, continuing exclusive talks to sell its transport business and announcing indicative offers for its UK regulated water and U.S. solid waste activities.

The transport venture with French state bank Caisse des Depots (CDC), Veolia Transdev, has also attracted an additional potential buyer that recently confirmed its interest, Veolia said on Friday.

Veolia has so far declined to confirm media reports that Luxembourg-based infrastructure fund Cube, owned by French investment bank Natixis, is interested in the unit, which it is rejigging to improve its appeal to potential buyers.

"We believe the progress on the sale process of all its three targeted divestments is positive," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote. "These disposals will allow Veolia to reduce its net debt/cash flow (ratio) to 3 by 2014, in line with the company's target, without diluting the earnings."

Shares in the waste, water and energy group were the top gainers on the French blue-chip CAC 40 index, up 3.84 percent at 10.83 euros by 0857 GMT. They have risen by more than a quarter so far this year after losing 61 percent in 2011.

Veolia is restructuring the debt-laden group and exiting businesses and countries as Chief Executive Antoine Frerot reels in much of an expansion plan undertaken by the company's founder and former CEO Henri Proglio and seeks a return to growth.

Veolia is aiming to sell Veolia Transdev as part of a bid to shed 5 billion euros ($6.58 billion) of assets in the next two years and generate cost savings of 420 million by 2015.

The company said it had started negotiations with the first potential buyer to "improve the structure, valuation and governance associated with this offer".

WATER PRESSURE

"In addition, a new potential buyer has expressed and recently confirmed to Veolia Environnement its interest in also participating in the process," Veolia added.

While Veolia won several contracts in the first quarter of the year, it said its operating performance suffered from tough negotiations to win or keep long-term water contracts in its key French market.

Public authorities have been under pressure to cut costs and have been able to get lower prices for their water contracts.

Veolia kept its financial goals, however, including plans to cut debt to below 12 billion euros in 2013.

Beyond next year, it is targeting average annual revenue growth of more than 3 percent and average annual adjusted operating cash flow growth of more than 5 percent.

Veolia said its quarterly adjusted operating income fell 12.2 percent to 543.5 million euros following provisions tied to its restructuring, on sales up 4.6 percent to 7.8 billion in the first quarter.