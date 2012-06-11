EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
PARIS, June 11 Cube, an investment fund owned by Natixis, has made a new offer for transport company Veolia-Transdev, jointly-held by French utility Veolia Environnement and state-owned bank Caisse des Depots et Consignations, daily Les Echos said on Monday.
The paper, citing a source familiar with the matter, said Cube was proposing 150 million euros less than under a previous offer but would take on all of Veolia-Transdev's debt estimated at 900 million euros.
The value of Cube's initial offer has not been disclosed.
Veolia Environnement, which is shedding assets as part of an overhaul, announced early in December its intention to sell its transport business, one of its four core activities. .
Veolia Environnement had no immediate comment. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Mark Potter)
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has