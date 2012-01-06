PARIS Jan 6 Veolia Environnement said on Friday that a class-action complaint had been filed against it and some of its current and former executives alleging that its financial communications from 2007-2011 were misleading.

"Veolia considers that any allegation that its financial communications may have been misleading is without merit, and the company intends to seek the dismissal of the complaint," the company wrote in a statement on Friday.

The suit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Veolia said it had not yet been formally notified of the suit.