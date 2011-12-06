PARIS Dec 6 Veolia Environnement plans to sell its transport business as part of a plan to shed 5 billion euros ($6.73 billion) of assets in the next two years to reduce debt and increase its financial flexibility.

The company added that it is targeting 120 million euros of net cost reductions in 2013 in an effort to boost operating income.

After 2013, Veolia is targeting annual organic revenue growth of more than 3 percent and annual adjusted operating cash flow growth of more than 5 percent, it said in a statement ahead of a much-anticipated investor day on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.7425 euros) (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by James Regan)