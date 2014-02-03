PARIS Feb 3 France's Veolia Environnement said it had won a five-year contract worth 925 million euros with Novartis, which will see it manage water, energy, and waste at 15 of the pharmaceutical company's sites in Europe.

Veolia has been seeking to diversify its customer base to include more large corporate customers, in addition to its typical contracts with local governments and states.

The contract covers sites in Italy, France, Spain, and Ireland.

(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)