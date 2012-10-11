PARIS Oct 11 Henri Proglio, the chief executive of French state-controlled power group EDF , is stepping down from the board of Veolia Environnement.

Proglio asked that EDF keep a seat at the French water utility and waste water management company, the two groups said on Thursday.

Proglio, who started working for Veolia's former parent Compagnie Generale des Eaux in 1972, became its CEO in 2003. He left the helm in 2009 when appointed EDF chief executive.

His mandate at Veolia was due to end in 2013.

"We have received a letter from Proglio announcing his wish to step down from the board and see EDF maintain a seat given its shareholding role," said a Veolia spokeswoman.

Proglio's move followed an unsuccessful attempt to oust his successor, Antoine Frerot, who had pledged to unwind an acquisition frenzy that had left Veolia heavily indebted.