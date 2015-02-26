(Adds details, analyst expectations)
PARIS Feb 26 French water and waste group
Veolia Environnement booked a 331 million euro ($376
million) net profit for 2014, reversing a 45.6 million
year-earlier loss as its international business boomed.
Revenue rose 4.6 percent to 23.88 billion euros, driven
mainly by its international activities, Veolia said on Thursday.
The net result and the revenue figure both beat
expectations. The mean of analysts' expectations collected by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S was for net profit of 269 million euros
and revenue of 23.3 billion.
Revenue fell 1.3 percent in France to 5.6 billion euros,
partly due to tariff caps, but grew strongly in its other
geographical divisions.
In Europe outside France it jumped 37.1 percent to 6.6
billion and in the rest of the world 21.3 percent to 4.6
billion. Globalised activities, which include its
design-and-build desalination technology and Sade water networks
engineering unit, enjoyed 8.5 percent growth to 4.52 billion.
Chief Executive Antoine Frerot said in a statement that in
the coming years Veolia's revenue should grow at least 3 percent
per year and adjusted operating cash flow at least 5 percent per
year.
For 2015, the company forecast growing revenue, growing core
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) and growing current operating income, but gave no
forecast figure.
Veolia also said the dividend and hybrid coupon payment
would be covered by current net income and paid by free cash
flow excluding net financial divestments.
The company proposed an unchanged dividend of 0.70 euros per
share to be paid in cash.
($1 = 0.8797 euros)
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq and Andrew Callus; Editing by
James Regan)