PARIS, Aug 2 French utility Veolia Environnement said it plans to cut more costs and investments, taking extra measures to implement its restructuring in what it called a worsening economic climate while confirming its financial goals for this year and next.

Still Veolia shares fell 7.7 percent as the company wrote down 89 million euros tied to late payments of cash owed to its Dalkia energy business in debt-ridden Italy and disappointment over a delay in the keenly awaited sale of its stake in transport joint venture Veolia Transdev.

Chairman and Chief Executive Antoine Frerot, in a snub to opponents who had earlier this year tried to oust him, defended plans announced in December to slim down the group that went on an expansion spree and piled up debt when the economic crisis first hit in 2008.

"This tough economic context shows that our transformation plan is justified and even necessary," he said at a conference call on Thursday to discuss Veolia's first-half earnings.

The water, waste and energy group returned to a net income, at 153 million euros ($188.14 million) in the first six months of this year against a loss of 67.2 million in the same period of 2011. Revenue rose 3.3 percent to 14.8 billion euros.

Veolia said it would reduce investments by 500 million euros in 2012-2013 and saw cost savings of 109 million this year to face a deterioration of the economic environment in France and Italy in particular.

Like its rival Suez Environnement, Veolia suffered from a slowdown in waste volumes after industries cut production, weighing on linked waste and recycling activity as well as on water treatment.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Eric Lopez cut his rating on Veolia shares to neutral citing weaker-than-expected underlying trends in first-half earnings, uncertainties over more future write-downs as well as the delay of the sale of stakes in Veolia Transdev and possibly Berliner Wasserbetriebe until next year.

While the group has made headway in selling assets, the sale of Veolia's 50 percent holding Veolia Transdev has turned out to be difficult due to disagreements with partner state bank Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC) - also Veolia's main shareholder - over strategy.

Frerot said at the conference call that talks were going on and included the possibility of a gradual withdrawal of Veolia with CDC increasing its stake and the search for a new partner.

Veolia had initially aimed to withdraw from transport by the end of this year but tough negotiations with its partner could delay the transaction until 2013.

Veolia could also decide to sell its 25 percent stake in Berliner Wasserbetriebe and its Dalkia energy business in Italy as part of its efforts to cut debt to below 12 billion euros by the end of next year.

Frerot said that 29 negotiations in 22 countries were going on about assets sales that should see Veolia reduce its presence in countries to fewer than 40 in 2013 from about 77 last year. He declined to comment on the negotiations. Sources told Reuters in July that Veolia Transdev had begun auctioning its eastern European bus services.

"We view 2012-13 as the restructuring years for Veolia and in our opinion the most important driver is the delivery of that strategy, which as of today is on track and in-line with our expectations," said Citi's Sofia Savvantidou in a research note.

Savings in the first half helped operating income rise to 523 million from 179.9 million. Veolia raised its cost objectives to 170 million euros in 2013 from 120 million euros and to 470 million from 420 million euros in 215.

Net debt was little changed at 14.69 billion euros in the first half, after it ballooned to 16.5 billion euros in 2008 when the economic crisis struck. ($1 = 0.8132 euros) (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by Stephen Powell)