* No further French restructuring planned for now
* Brexit is currency neutral for Veolia
* Veolia confirms guidance, shares up strongly
* Major international deals to boost H2 revenue
(Adds detail on new revenue, M&A activity, share price)
By Geert De Clercq
PARIS, Aug 1 Veolia's first-half net
profit fell 29 percent to 251 million euros ($280 million) on
French restructuring costs but the water and waste group expects
a string of international acquisitions will boost second-half
revenue.
Veolia CEO Antoine Frerot said the firm would see the
benefit in the second half of a string of international deals
which would add more than 500 million euros of annual revenue.
Frerot said a Prague heating network contract would yield
yearly revenue of about 50 million euros, a Sao Paulo landfill
about 30 million euros and a water treatment contract with
China's Sinopec 130 million per year.
In the first half Veolia also bought U.S. radioactive waste
specialist Kurion, with revenue of about 100 million euros, and
the sulphur recycling unit of Chemours, with revenue of about
$280 million (251 million euros).
"Those five big deals have contributed little to first-half
revenue, but will contribute fully to the second half, which
should see significantly better growth," Frerot said.
He also said the new acquisitions' profitability is above
group average.
Veolia shares rose 3.4 percent in early trade as it said it
would easily meet guidance for current net income of at least
600 million in 2016, and confirmed its outlook for current net
of 800 million in 2018.
Veolia said Britain's planned EU exit would have little
impact on its business in the UK, where it earns annual revenue
of about 2 billion pounds ($2.65 billion).
"Production costs and sales are in the same currency, so we
are not getting squeezed," Frerot said.
Even if a potential British recession reduced household
waste production, industrial waste should not be affected as a
lower pound would make exports more attractive.
Frerot said business remains difficult in France, where the
firm booked 63 million euros in charges for voluntary
redundancies in its water business, but he does not expect
further restructuring there.
Because of low inflation, French water tariffs are not
increasing, but Veolia's costs do. It has also been hit by water
contract renegotiations, low energy prices and low scrap metal
prices. Core French earnings fell 10.7 percent to 353 million
euros.
Veolia expects to book significant capital gains on its
Transdev unit, which is valued at 460 million euros in its
accounts and will be sold to state bank CDC for 550 million.
First-half revenue fell 2.9 percent to 11.96 billion euros
while core earnings rose 3.2 percent to 1.58 billion.
($1 = 0.8959 euros)
($1 = 0.7557 pounds)
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Andrew Callus, Susan
Thomas and Adrian Croft)