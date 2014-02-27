PARIS Feb 27 French water and waste group Veolia Environnement said it booked a 135 million euro ($184.5 million) net loss in 2013, reversing a 404 million profit in 2012, partly due to goodwill impairment charges on its German unit.

The company said it took a 150 million euro goodwill impairment in environmental services in Germany, and 141 million in restructuring charges, including on its French water activities.

There were also 73 million euros in costs related to the early redemption of bonds, and its transport activities had a loss of 51 million, primarily related to its mainland France-Corsica ferry unit, SNCM.

"These charges will let us start 2014 with a clear horizon," Chief Executive Antoine Frerot said on a conference call.

The company said it would pay an unchanged dividend of 0.70 euros a share on 2013 earnings and the same amount on 2014 earnings. Net financial debt fell to 8.2 billion euros last year. ($1 = 0.7317 euros) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by James Regan)