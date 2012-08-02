UPDATE 2-N.Korea fires what appear to be land-to-ship missiles -S.Korea
* Missiles flew about 200 km into sea off east coast - S.Korea
PARIS Aug 2 Veolia Environnement hopes to announce a new chief operating officer who will help to speed up the French utility's restructuring in the next weeks, Chief Executive Antoine Frerot said on a conference call on Thursday.
Frerot, who has been changing Veolia's board after having survived a coup himself earlier this year, said he had been looking for someone who had been involved in or implemented a restructuring on a large scale and that he had made a choice. (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by James Regan)
WELLINGTON, June 8 New Zealand's Auckland International Airport said on Thursday it will spend NZ$1.8 billion ($1.3 billion) over the next five years to expand and improve facilities as record numbers of tourists arrive in the Pacific country.