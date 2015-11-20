MARSEILLE, France Nov 20 The Marseille commercial court on Friday selected Corsican transport entrepreneur Patrick Rocca as preferred bidder for France-Corsica ferry operator SNCM.

The ruling clears the way for SNCM majority shareholder Transdev, a transport firm jointly owned by water and waste group Veolia and French state bank CDC, to sell SNCM. The company has been under court protection since late last year, when it failed to repay a loan to Transdev.

(Reporting by Jean-François Rosnoblet, writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Laurence Frost)